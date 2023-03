New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s 3-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup and look ahead to a trip to Anfield on Sunday. They discuss some of United’s depth problems, the inflated wage bill, and how Erik ten Hag might look to handle both in the coming Summer.

