Player Ratings: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Big oof, eh...

By Suwaid Fazal
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

David De Gea - 4

I don’t think he could’ve done much for most of the goals. Just a bizarre night.

Diogo Dalot - 3

Put in a great cross for Fernandes in the first half but has been a bit off since the World Cup.

Raphael Varane - 3

Just a bad day at the office.

Lisandro Martinez - 4

Great in the first-half; then Salah happened.

Luke Shaw - 2

When Shaw’s having a poor game, he can look really bad.

Casemiro - 1

Was off from the start. Felt like his display in the first-half had a ripple effect on the team.

Always puts a shift in, but the team just crumbled.

Bruno Fernandes - 3

Would’ve been a different game if he scored the header.

Antony - 3

His passing needs a lot of work. Got into some good positions in the first-half, but couldn’t find a United shirt.

Wout Weghorst - 3

Doesn’t have the quality. Becomes a bigger issue on days like this.

Marcus Rashford - 3

Was a bit anonymous today.

Substitutions

Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyrell Malacia, and Anthony Elanga - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 5

The players have been grinding game after game, but this was a bad place to run out of gas. United have made Old Trafford a fortress again, but there’s still some work to be done away from home. It was a bizarre game, but Ten Hag’s got to ensure this doesn’t happen again. It’ll be fascinating to see how he responds to this.

