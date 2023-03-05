Player Ratings: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool.
David De Gea - 4
I don’t think he could’ve done much for most of the goals. Just a bizarre night.
Diogo Dalot - 3
Put in a great cross for Fernandes in the first half but has been a bit off since the World Cup.
Raphael Varane - 3
Just a bad day at the office.
Lisandro Martinez - 4
Great in the first-half; then Salah happened.
Luke Shaw - 2
When Shaw’s having a poor game, he can look really bad.
Casemiro - 1
Was off from the start. Felt like his display in the first-half had a ripple effect on the team.
Fred - 4
Always puts a shift in, but the team just crumbled.
Bruno Fernandes - 3
Would’ve been a different game if he scored the header.
Antony - 3
His passing needs a lot of work. Got into some good positions in the first-half, but couldn’t find a United shirt.
Wout Weghorst - 3
Doesn’t have the quality. Becomes a bigger issue on days like this.
Marcus Rashford - 3
Was a bit anonymous today.
Substitutions
Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyrell Malacia, and Anthony Elanga - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 5
The players have been grinding game after game, but this was a bad place to run out of gas. United have made Old Trafford a fortress again, but there’s still some work to be done away from home. It was a bizarre game, but Ten Hag’s got to ensure this doesn’t happen again. It’ll be fascinating to see how he responds to this.
