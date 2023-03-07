Manchester United’s Anfield reality check w/Mark Kastner

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin and Pauly are joined by Mark Kastner of The Liverpool Offside to discuss Manchester United’s embarrassing 7-0 defeat at Anfield. They look at the harsh reality check for Erik ten Hag’s team after a good run of form, and discuss the potential boost for a Liverpool side who seem to be finding themselves again after what had been a difficult season.

You can check out Mark’s work at The Liverpool Offside, Sounder At Heart, and the Nos Audietis podcast.

﻿Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!