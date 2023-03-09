Player Ratings: Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis

Fernandes, Rashford and Antony score in a resounding win to prove that Manchester United defeat against Liverpool was a fluke.

David De Gea - 4/10

De Gea made just one save throughout the game, and made life much harder on himself and his teammates with his constant giveaways in the first half.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot played well and was replaced after the first half. He won five of his eight duels, making one interception and one tackle. He also completed three dribbles.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Varane was solid at the back and passed the ball well. He won six of his seven duels, making four clearances and one interception. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

Martinez made a commanding start to the game and was strong in his tackles, barely allowing Real Betis players any space. He won all seven of his duels, making three clearances, three tackles and one interception. He also played five accurate long balls.

Luke Shaw - 7.5/10

Shaw put in a wonderful display at left-back as he provided an assist for Fernandes’ goal from a corner. He won four duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also played three key passes and two crosses.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro was good with the ball at his feet but struggled a bit on the defensive side of things. He passed the ball with 80% accuracy, including one key pass and 11 long balls.

Fred - 6/10

Fred started well but missed a big chance to score in the first half. He won three duels, making two tackles, one interception and one clearance. He also played two long balls.

Antony - 7.5/10

Antony distributed the ball really well in the final third and created chances for Manchester United. He handed his team the perfect start in the second half with a goal in the 52nd minute to make it 2-1. He played two key passes, had three shots on target and won three duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

Fernandes looked sharp on the ball and passed it around well. He played a pass into the box which led to Rashford’s goal. The Manchester United captain later scored with a headed effort to make it 3-1.

He passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including five key passes, three crosses and three long balls. Fernandes won six duels and made three tackles.

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

Rashford made a lovely start to the game and put Manchester United ahead after six minutes. He did a lovely ball-roll to put Luiz Felipe on the ground before smashing it into the goal. He also won three duels.

Wout Weghorst - 7.5/10

Weghorst missed two huge chances to score in the first half as his poor run of form in front of goal continued. He had a total of three shots on target and scored late in the game, his first European goal for United. Weghorst played two key passes and won six duels.

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

Wan-Bissaka replaced Dalot and put in a decent performance.

Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Malacia replaced Shaw in the second half and played well.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

Sancho came on for Rashford in the second half and put in a good performance.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

McTominay replaced Fred in the closing stages and helped Manchester United see out the rest of the game.

Facundo Pellistri - 7/10

Pellistri came on late in the game and attempted a shot that was saved by Bravo, with Weghorst lurking to smash in the rebound

Erik ten Hag - 7/10

Made the correct substitutions and won the game comfortably in the end. 7