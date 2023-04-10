Manchester United Women and the FA WSL title race

The first episode of The Fergie Fledglings entirely devoted to the Manchester United Women’s team!

Colin is joined by Marty Hill (Twitter: @Martyjhill1) to discuss United’s exciting title charge in 2022/23 that has them challenging for both the FA Women’s Super League and FA Cup late in the season. They talk about what’s at stake with the players on expiring contracts, the teambuilding process and support (or lack thereof) from the club, and the different barriers between matchday fans and regular support of the club within Manchester.

