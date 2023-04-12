Everton recap, and Q&A on importance of Erik ten Hag and Casemiro

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back for a new episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast!

They discuss Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton from the weekend, as well as the return of Anthony Martial and injuries to Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford ahead of a UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal date with Sevilla on Thursday.

To close the show they answer and discuss listener questions about the importance of Erik ten Hag and Casemiro, who is set to return to action this week.

Thank you for your continued support, and be sure to like, subscribe, and rate 5 stars!