Manchester United vs. Sevilla: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be bidding to claim a first-leg advantage when they welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have already dispatched two La Liga sides in this season’s tournament, eliminating Barcelona and Real Betis, while Sevilla have overcome PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce in the knockout rounds.

A busy end to the month will see Man United – Europa League winners in 2017 – play another six matches, including both legs of their quarter-final with Sevilla, as the second leg at Estadio Ramon will take place next week.

The Red Devils eliminated Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round playoffs before beating Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16; Sevilla are now standing between the English giants and another major European semi-final, and they have lost their last two games against the La Liga outfit, including in the semi-finals of the Europa League back in 2020.

Delivering three trophies and a top-four finish would represent an excellent first campaign for Ten Hag at the helm, and it will be fascinating to see how the season ends for the Red Devils.

Sevilla have won the Europa League on six occasions, which is a competition record, with their last success coming in 2020, so they must be taken extremely seriously in this tournament despite struggling to impress for much of the campaign.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga last Friday, meaning that they will have had a slightly longer recovery time for Thursday’s first leg.

United will be without the services of Marcus Rashford, who picked up a groin problem during the clash with Everton on Saturday. In an official statement, the Red Devils revealed that he will be missing for ‘a few games’, starting with the contest against Sevilla.

Luke Shaw is also out with a recent hamstring issue, while Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho remain on the treatment table.

The Red Devils will be boosted by the return of Casemiro, though, with the Brazilian available to play in Europe, and he has also now served his four-game domestic suspension; Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, made his return from an ankle injury against Everton on Saturday.

Anthony Martial has appeared off the bench in the team’s last two games and could now come into the XI at center-forward as Rashford’s replacement, while Scott McTominay is likely to keep his spot in midfield following his impressive showing against Everton.

Europa League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Europa League channel

Those in the UK will need BT Sport 1 or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on Paramount + streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Europa League streaming

BT Sport streaming is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on Paramount + or Univision Plus for Spanish language coverage. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineup

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Sancho