Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla
David De Gea - 5
Made one great save but was partly responsible for Sevilla’s first goal. He can’t afford to make mistakes like that when his overall game is lacking.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5
Wasn’t great on the ball in the first-half but seems to have improved his back-post defending.
Rafael Varane - 7
Made an excellent headed clearance in the first-half. Could’ve used a player like him in the final minutes of the game.
Lisandro Martinez - 7
It didn’t look good.
Tyrell Malacia - 3
Really poor for Sevilla’s first goal. Was completely avoidable.
Casemiro - 6
His presence alone makes a difference, but he wasn’t fully at the races today. Still a bit too sloppy on the ball.
Marcel Sabitzer - 9
Took both his goals well. Has looked great in an advanced role.
Bruno Fernandes - 8
Another top performance from a deeper role. If you give him space and time, he’s going to make things happen.
Jadon Sancho - 3
It might have been a different game for him if the goal was counted, but that wasn't the case. His touch was extremely poor in the second-half. He’s playing for his Manchester United career now.
Anthony Martial - 6
Started the game well and played a part in the second goal, but didn’t have much on an impact in the second-half.
Antony - 8
Looked up for it from the start and was unfortunate to hit the crossbar.
Substitutions
Harry Maguire - 5
Was doing fine when United were doing fine. The own goal was unfortunate.
Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri, and Christian Eriksen - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
Couldn’t have asked for a better start. The team probably wins that 4-1 on another day, but this is top-level football. The subs didn’t really click today — felt like he took a few players off too early. The refereeing was really poor today, so I have a bit of sympathy for him there. Lisandro Martinez’s injury is a big blow, and it’ll be interesting to see how he manages the upcoming games without him.
