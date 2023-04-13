Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla

David De Gea - 5

Made one great save but was partly responsible for Sevilla’s first goal. He can’t afford to make mistakes like that when his overall game is lacking.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Wasn’t great on the ball in the first-half but seems to have improved his back-post defending.

Rafael Varane - 7

Made an excellent headed clearance in the first-half. Could’ve used a player like him in the final minutes of the game.

Lisandro Martinez - 7

It didn’t look good.

Tyrell Malacia - 3

Really poor for Sevilla’s first goal. Was completely avoidable.

Casemiro - 6

His presence alone makes a difference, but he wasn’t fully at the races today. Still a bit too sloppy on the ball.

Marcel Sabitzer - 9

Took both his goals well. Has looked great in an advanced role.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Another top performance from a deeper role. If you give him space and time, he’s going to make things happen.

Jadon Sancho - 3

It might have been a different game for him if the goal was counted, but that wasn't the case. His touch was extremely poor in the second-half. He’s playing for his Manchester United career now.

Anthony Martial - 6

Started the game well and played a part in the second goal, but didn’t have much on an impact in the second-half.

Antony - 8

Looked up for it from the start and was unfortunate to hit the crossbar.

Substitutions

Harry Maguire - 5

Was doing fine when United were doing fine. The own goal was unfortunate.

Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri, and Christian Eriksen - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Couldn’t have asked for a better start. The team probably wins that 4-1 on another day, but this is top-level football. The subs didn’t really click today — felt like he took a few players off too early. The refereeing was really poor today, so I have a bit of sympathy for him there. Lisandro Martinez’s injury is a big blow, and it’ll be interesting to see how he manages the upcoming games without him.