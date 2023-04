New episode of The Fergie Fledglings.

Colin and Pauly discuss the highs and lows of Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal 1st leg. With injuries, suspensions, and own goals galore there is plenty of reason to be nervous, but this is not the time for panic.

Thank you for your continued support, and be sure to like, subscribe, and rate 5 stars!