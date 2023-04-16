 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United: How to watch

Back to Premier League action on Sunday

By Colin M. Damms
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S., 8:30 AM on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can watch only on Sky Sports Premier League or accompanying streaming services. Those Stateside can watch on USA. For Spanish language coverage head to Telemundo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Sky Sports Go/Extra/Now or whatever it is for UK viewers. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial

