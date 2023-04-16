Player Ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest

David De Gea - 7

Didn’t have a lot to do, which is always a good sign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Solid outing. Played his part in the clean sheet.

Harry Maguire - 6

Had a shaky start but got grew into the team. Has a great shot at redemption before the season ends.

Victor Lindelof - 8

Never looked too fazed.

Diego Dalot - 8

Had one shaky moment, but was solid in an unfamiliar role, and scored the vital second goal.

Casemiro - 7

Strangely wasn’t the best or the second-best midfielder.

Christian Eriksen - 9

Excellent from start to finish.

Bruno Fernandes - 10

Was imperious alongside Eriksen.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Did the basics well. Have a feeling he’ll have come good before the season ends.

Anthony Martial - 7

The team plays better with him in the side, even if it might need a bit more eventually.

Antony - 9

Has looked better in recent games. Great assist for the second goal.

Substitutions

Wout Weghorst and Fred - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 10

Excellent win and an excellent performance from the side. With some big players out, there was a lot of pressure on the side, but they stepped up. The away form has been an issue for most of the season, so this will give everyone at the club a boost.