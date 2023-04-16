Player Ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest
David De Gea - 7
Didn’t have a lot to do, which is always a good sign.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7
Solid outing. Played his part in the clean sheet.
Harry Maguire - 6
Had a shaky start but got grew into the team. Has a great shot at redemption before the season ends.
Victor Lindelof - 8
Never looked too fazed.
Diego Dalot - 8
Had one shaky moment, but was solid in an unfamiliar role, and scored the vital second goal.
Casemiro - 7
Strangely wasn’t the best or the second-best midfielder.
Christian Eriksen - 9
Excellent from start to finish.
Bruno Fernandes - 10
Was imperious alongside Eriksen.
Jadon Sancho - 6
Did the basics well. Have a feeling he’ll have come good before the season ends.
Anthony Martial - 7
The team plays better with him in the side, even if it might need a bit more eventually.
Antony - 9
Has looked better in recent games. Great assist for the second goal.
Substitutions
Wout Weghorst and Fred - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 10
Excellent win and an excellent performance from the side. With some big players out, there was a lot of pressure on the side, but they stepped up. The away form has been an issue for most of the season, so this will give everyone at the club a boost.
