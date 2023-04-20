Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United (agg: 5-2): Embarrassment in Seville as Reds crash out of Europa League

Helpless, embarrassed, finished.

David De Gea’s look said it all after another mistake ended what was once United’s tie for the taking.

Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United.

The Spanish side sure love winning in the Europa League, and after being handed two goals a week ago they took the initiative to dismantle Manchester United in embarrassing fashion in the 2nd leg.

It was about the worst start imaginable for United, with Youssef En-Nesyri scoring in the eighth minute. He was gifted the ball by Harry Maguire, who was played an equally terrible hospital pass by David De Gea, and the Moroccan forward calmly placed it past the Spaniard to give the Spanish side the advantage on the night and in the tie.

There were some worries after injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez about old problems popping up again in defense, and it didn’t take long. The miscommunication in particular between Maguire and De Gea was a persistent problem in the first half, and Sevilla wasted no time pressing the back line. Lindelof was nearly at fault for a headed chance on goal as well, which really would have highlighted all the worst tendencies of the once reliable pairing.

The momentum was going all one way in the first half, and United could do nothing to break out of it. The absence of Bruno Fernandes was very obvious whenever the Reds tried (emphasis on tried) to get forward, and it wasn’t remedied until after the break when Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw were both introduced.

The pair of England internationals made their return from injury in a bit of a desperate move to find some control in the game, but any optimism from their arrival was short-lived.

Sevilla found themselves 2-0 up after Loic Bade converted a corner kick cross chance with his shoulder. It was a shot he knew little about when he made it, and De Gea knew even less, seeing the ball loop over his glove.

From then on United had more of the ball, but still struggled over the first 20 minutes of the second half to find regular chances. Casemiro had a decent shot from outside the box saved by Bono, and Rashford made a couple runs at the defense, but Sevilla remained largely comfortable.

The trend continued later into the game as well. A Christian Eriksen free kick and a dangerous ball in by Casemiro created a bit of hope, but Sevilla kept creating as well. To make matters worse, both Anthony Martial and Shaw appeared to come away with knocks. The former has missed most of the season with injuries while the second has only just returned.

The bad vibes weren’t done yet though, and De Gea made sure to really put the cherry on top of the worst sundae ever by gifting En-Nesyri the third and final Sevilla goal. He came out of his box to collect a ball, by neither collected nor cleared it. Instead he mis-kicked it and immediately began helplessly scrambling backwards as Sevilla’s striker placed the ball calmly into an open net.

It’s time to reset, quickly, before an FA Cup Semi-final at Wembley on Sunday. Erik ten Hag has a lot to nitpick from this match, but there’s little time to do so.

No choice but to go again.