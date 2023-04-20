Sevilla vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Sevilla and Manchester United will lock horns at Estadio Ramon on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the tie delicately poised at 2-2.

Man United took a two-goal lead in the first leg at Old Trafford courtesy of a double from Marcel Sabitzer, but late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire have left the teams level heading into this match.

United really should have been out of sight against Sevilla before the late own goals from Malacia and Maguire, and it proved to be a damaging night in more ways than one, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both picking up injuries, and the former’s has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils will still be confident of beating Sevilla on Thursday to progress to the final four, but Erik ten Hag’s side are picking up injuries at the worst possible stage of the season.

Man United have had a habit of bouncing back quickly from disappointing results, though, and they were excellent in the Premier League on Sunday, recording a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest courtesy of goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot, with the result strengthening their grip on a top-four spot in the table.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended following his yellow card in the first leg last week.

Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Scott McTominay, Martinez and Varane are all definitely out through injuries, but the squad has been boosted with the return of four players.

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Malacia and Sabitzer all trained on Wednesday morning and have travelled to Seville, although Shaw could be the only starter from the quartet.

Maguire and Victor Lindelof should continue in the middle of the defense, while Fred is expected to be brought into the midfield alongside Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Rashford might only be a substitute after his quick return to fitness, with Jadon Sancho and Antony set to operate alongside Anthony Martial in the final third of the field.

Europa League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Europa League channel

Those in the UK will need BT Sport 1 or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on Paramount + streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Europa League streaming

BT Sport streaming is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on Paramount + or Univision Plus for Spanish language coverage. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineup

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Sancho