Player Ratings: Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 0-3 loss against Sevilla

David De Gea - 2

Gone over this before. Maguire and De Gea have been like oil and water since last season and this game might just force some decisions on Ten Hag regarding the futures of both players.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4

Didn’t really do anything of note in the first-half.

Harry Maguire - 3

Refer to the De Gea section.

Victor Lindelof - 5

A decent backup at best. Can’t fault him too much for today’s result or performance.

Diego Dalot - 4

Didn’t really make it work at either flank.

Casemiro - 4

Needed him to step up without Fernandes, Martinez, and Varane. Has lacked authority since the Carabao Cup win.

Christian Eriksen - 5

Sevilla were excellent today. Didn’t allow him to dictate the game.

Marcel Sabitzer - 4

Very quiet today. Mistimed many of his tackles, which didn’t help.

Jadon Sancho - 3

The poor touch at the start of the game portended what was to come.

Anthony Martial - 4

Showed some ability from a deeper position, but not much else before he was taken off.

Antony - 5

Looked the liveliest of the attackers, which isn’t saying much.

Substitutions

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford - 4

Didn’t really have the desired effect after coming on at half-time.

Wout Weghorst - 3

Frec and Anthony Elanga - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 3

This was worse than the loss to Newcastle. Of course, missing a lot of important players had something to do with that, but the team was second-best from start to finish. There wasn’t even a little spell where the team looked like scoring a goal. He has to make some big decisions on De Gea, Maguire, Sancho, and Martial because they’ve had their chances this season.