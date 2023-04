New episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast!

Colin and Pauly recap the many factors involved in Manchester United’s 3-0 loss at Sevilla. The Reds crashed out of the UEFA Europa League at the Quarter-final stage due to an incoherent mess off a 2nd leg approach, and did so with an FA Cup Semi-final date with Brighton & Hove Albion just a couple days away.

