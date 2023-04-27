Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

In the wake of another comically catastrophic few days at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Lilywhites return to the capital to take on Premier League top-four rivals Manchester United on Thursday night.

While the hosts were thumped 6-1 by Newcastle United on Sunday and subsequently gave Cristian Stellini the boot, the Red Devils set up an all-Manchester FA Cup final, breaking Brighton & Hove Albion hearts on penalties.

Not since Sir Alex Ferguson’s farewell season in 2012-13 have Man United managed to win four top-flight games on the bounce without conceding, but the Red Devils’ form on rival territory does not make for incredibly positive reading, as they have only won two of their last six Premier League games on the road.

However, a straightforward 2-0 triumph over Tottenham in October extended Man United’s winning run against the Lilywhites to four games since their 6-1 Old Trafford humiliation, although Spurs have now experienced a taste of their own medicine in that regard.

Man United also enter the midweek contest with a fresh injury concern to an integral cog, as Bruno Fernandes picked up a knock in extra time on Sunday and has since been photographed with crutches and a protective boot at home.

Ten Hag is expected to give a clearer picture on Fernandes’s fitness in his pre-game press conference, but the images do not look good for the Portuguese, who joins Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Lisandro Martinez (foot) and Raphael Varane (ankle) on the injury list.

Scott McTominay is also a doubt after his knock kept him out of the FA Cup semi-final, but the Red Devils will at least welcome Harry Maguire back from suspension. However, with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof holding firm at Wembley, the center-back will not waltz his way back into the XI, although the need for fresh legs after 120 minutes will benefit him.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can watch on BT Sport 1. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock. For Spanish language coverage head to NBC Universo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

BT Sport app or website for UK viewers. In the States, you can watch the game on Peacock and only Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Martial, Rashford