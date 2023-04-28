Alejandro Garnacho signs five-year contract extension

Manchester United and Argentina starlet Alejandro Garnacho has agreed to a contract extension with the club, signing a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through 2028.

The young forward has five goals and six assists from 31 appearances in all competitions this season, and shows a lot of promise going forward. The club were compelled to keep him from becoming a free agent this summer, and got the deal over the line.

Locked in



We are thrilled to announce @AGarnacho7 has committed his future to United! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2023

“We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions,” Garnacho said after the extension. “The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful.

“I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

Garnacho is having a breakout season in year one under Erik ten Hag, providing a dangerous option on the left. His campaign was interrupted by an ankle injury, which has kept him out of action since March 13th, but he is hopeful of returning to action for the final stretch.

With the effort to finish the season strong in mind, the club have also made it clear that Garnacho will not be released for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Argentina squad.

Ten Hag on Garnacho going to the U20 World Cup: "No, we don’t release him. He will return tomorrow in team training, partially. Then we will have to see when he can return totally in the training, and back into games." — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2023

With Garnacho returning to training soon, United continue to see their forward line replenished. Anthony Martial was the major absence for most of the season, and Garnacho’s injury came at a difficult time as well as knockout and league fixtures piled up.

There are still plenty of tired legs in the squad after a difficult schedule with a FIFA World Cup thrown into the middle, but there’s one more player back in the selection mix, who notably provides a spark off the bench as well.