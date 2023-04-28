Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: How to watch FA WSL clash

Manchester United Women are back in action this week.

The Reds head to Birmingham to take on a high-powered Aston Villa side in FA Women’s Super League play as they look to further cement their place at the top.

The Villains are led from the front by England wide-forward Rachel Daly, who is averaging 0.85 goals per 90 in league play this season, and is currently second in the golden boot race with 15 goals.

That is more than the entire Villa team scored in the entire 2021-22 season.

Daly has been the focal point of a fast-paced attacking side, supported by the brilliant play of no. 10 Kenza Dali, who has added seven assists and five goals to the mix. They’re dangerous, and certainly a threatening road fixture for the Reds as they aim to set the pace ahead of Chelsea in the league title race. The Blues have the advantage of two games in hand, but United can keep putting points on the board to maintain their advantage and keep the pressure on the defending champions to keep up.

Here’s how you can follow the action on Friday for United’s big league clash.

FA WSL schedule

It’s a 7:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 2:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S., and 11:15 AM on the west coast.

FA WSL streaming options

UK viewers can find the game via multiple options on BBC services. BBC 3, the web player, iPlayer, and BBC Radio 5 are all places you can find the match.

Across the pond in the States, you can stream the game on Paramount + or the FA Player website. If the FA Player provides FA WSL coverage to your country as well, you can check out the streams there to see if they actually work this time. Otherwise, check out Live Soccer TV for streaming options.

Lineups

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Ladd, Toone; Garcia, Galton, Russo

Official XI:

Follow our live thread on twitter!