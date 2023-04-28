Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester United: Millie Turner caps comeback with stoppage time winner

Manchester United Women have done it again.

A sensational comeback win keeps their advantage intact at the top of the FA Women’s Super League table, and they have centre back Millie Turner to thank for it.

Marc Skinner’s side fell behind early, with Villa’s superstar Rachel Daly firing the hosts in front in the ninth minute. Set pieces would be a weakness for United on the day, and Daly took advantage early by getting her head onto a Lucy Staniforth delivery and placing the ball in the far corner. Mary Earps could do very little about it, and suddenly United were behind after controlling the opening stage of the match.

A quick response brought United level, with Leah Galton finishing off a smooth attacking move for her ninth goal of the season, but they couldn’t sustain the momentum.

Villa got back in front just before the break thanks to another goal from Daly, who now has 17 FA WSL goals on the season. This time it was a left-footed volley on the end of a cross, firing to the other corner of Earps’ goal.

At the break there would have likely been a message about executing and regaining control in a game they should be leading, but goals were hard to come by still as Villa started to pack it in. Alessia Russo created a couple chances for herself, but even with the majority of possession it was difficult to break down the opposition.

A breakthrough came just past the hour mark, with a looping cross in headed home by Nikita Parris for her first league goal of the campaign. It came at a wonderful time, but it also served to wake up Villa.

United were pressed and found it difficult to push for the winner, and Villa nearly re took the lead through Daly. She was denied a hat trick only by the crossbar, firing powerfully past Earps to no avail.

With substitutions made and time running out, it seemed as though United’s chances were all spent until an odd foul on Vilde Boe Risa near the corner flag gave Katie Zelem one more opportunity to deliver a dangerous ball in. She found Millie Turner at the far end of the Villa box, and the defender’s powerful header shot into the bottom corner of the Villa net to send United’s squad and staff into delirious celebration.

MILLIE TURNER!!!!



In dramatic fashion in the 93 minute of the match Turner scores the game winning goal for Manchester United‼️ pic.twitter.com/oUSYz2GkQS — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) April 28, 2023

The comeback rivals the 3-2 win at Arsenal for drama and importance this season, and the points on the board have United with a six point advantage over their title rivals at present. Chelsea of course have three games in hand with seven points separating them and the Reds, but the pressure is on them to make up ground with limited time after an exhausting UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign came to an end yesterday in Barcelona.

United are back in action on Sunday, May 7 at home against Tottenham Hotspur.