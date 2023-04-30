 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa

Ratings in after an important 3 points…

By Suwaid Fazal
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

David De Gea - 7

Hasn’t had too many issues in home ties this season. Looks set to win the Golden Glove Award.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Back at right-back. Has regained some form after moving to left-back and had a solid game.

Victor Lindelof - 8

It wouldn’t have counted but the clearance was incredible.

Luke Shaw - 8

We don’t need cover at left center-back.

Tyrell Malacia- 8

His best game in some time. Timed his tackles well and was composed on the ball in build-up.

Casemiro - 8

Set the tempo with two challenges on Jacob Ramsey. He wasn’t his usual self in recent weeks, so we were due a performance.

Had an off day, but it didn’t cost the team in the end.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6

Was a goal threat but not done enough to force a move in the summer.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Had some good moments but that’s not enough when you're running against a 38-year-old winger-turned-full-back.

Bruno Fernandes - 9

Has been the best player in the side for over a month.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Just lacking a goal.

Substitutions

Fred, Antony, Anthony Martial, and Harry Maguire - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 8

Massive win considering the circumstances. United have almost sealed top four, and Erik ten Hag deserves a lot of credit for churning out wins at home. The team looked up for it from the start and deserved all three points.

