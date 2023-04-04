Luke Shaw signs four-year contract extension

Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw has signed a four-year extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2027. It’s a contract that rewards the high level of play from the full-back over the last several years, including a Players’ Player of the Year 2020/21 season, and ensures the position will remain a strong one alongside talented newcomer Tyrell Malacia for years to come.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay. I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this,” Shaw said in his interview with the club.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.”

After a disappointing 2021/22 season teamwide, Shaw has maintained firm hold of the left-back as part of a resurgent United side under Erik ten Hag. He’s registered one goal and six assists in all competitions, and boasts an impressive 2.63 shot creating actions per90 over the last year.

Shaw has made 249 appearances for United since signing in 2014. While it hasn’t always been the most pleasant experience enduring the injuries and multiple managers, the team experiencing success and (a lot) of failure, Shaw has emerged a strong player who has found a way to stay fit and become a force down the left for the team.

May he do so for many more years.