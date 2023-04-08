Manchester United vs. Everton: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United can extend their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to a staggering 24 games when they host Everton in Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League contest.

The Red Devils rose back into the top four of the table with a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday, while the Toffees remain above the dotted line thanks to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

This weekend marks the third time we’ve gone head-to-head with the Merseysiders this season. In October, we beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park, before prevailing 3-1 in January’s home Emirates FA Cup third-round tie. Frank Lampard was in charge of the Toffees for both of those fixtures.

For United and Everton, it has been very much a tale of two seasons. While United are in the running for a place in the top four, the Toffees have been pulled into a relegation fight at the bottom of the table with things increasingly tense as we approach the final running of the campaign.

United got back to winning ways against Brentford during the week after a tough run of games that saw us lose at Liverpool and Newcastle, as well as drawing at home to Southampton. We are unbeaten at Old Trafford in the league since the opening-day defeat to Brighton.

Everton, with Dyche now at the helm, have just one win in their last six – a narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford – although they haven’t lost since the start of March. The Toffees’ home form has been keeping them in the battle against the drop – they’ve taken three points on the road just once in 2022/23, when beating Southampton at the beginning of October.

United’s midfield maestro Casemiro will serve the fourth and final game of his domestic suspension this weekend, but Ten Hag has been handed an untimely concern with Luke Shaw, who came off with an apparent hamstring problem in the first half against Brentford.

Shaw will be sent for further assessment ahead of Saturday’s game, but the tight turnaround makes it difficult to envisage the Englishman making a rapid recovery, while ankle victims Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton remain out alongside former Toffees loanee Donny van de Beek (knee).

Tyrell Malacia can surely look forward to a start on the left-hand side of the backline in Shaw’s absence, and with fewer than 72 hours to recover, the likes of Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and even Anthony Martial could come into Ten Hag’s thinking here.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can watch on BT Sport 1. Those Stateside can watch on USA. For Spanish language coverage head to NBC Universo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

BT Sport app or website for UK viewers. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial