Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

Player ratings for Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Everton

David De Gea - 7

Didn’t have a lot to do, unlike Jordan Pickford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8

Had a great chance to get on the scoresheet, played a great reverse pass, and looked solid all game.

Harry Maguire - 8

Had one shaky moment but looked comfortable for most of the game. Also showed his range of passing today.

Lisandro Martinez - 8

Strolled through that.

Tyrell Malacia - 7

Had a decent afternoon like most of his teammates.

Scott McTominay - 8

Broke the deadlock and looked a threat all game.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7

Made some great runs all game and looks much better in an advanced role.

Bruno Fernandes - 9

Decent Pirlo impression.

Jadon Sancho - 8

His best game of the season. Should see more of this once United start dominating midfield.

Antony - 7

Would’ve got a brace on another day.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Made some excellent runs and set up Martial for the second goal.

Substitutions

Anthony Martial - 8

Fred, Wout Weghorst, and Christian Eriksen - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 8

He won’t manage an easier game all season. The home form’s not been an issue for most of the season but he’s done well to get the side to bounce back after the loss to Newcastle.