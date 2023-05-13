Manchester United vs. Wolves: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

WOLVES’ TEAM NEWS

The Black Country side beat Aston Villa last time out in a West Midlands derby, bouncing back in style from a 6-0 loss at Brighton. Toti scored the goal, his first in the Premier League, and fellow full-back Nelson Semedo played after overcoming a knee problem that required rest and recuperation.

Matheus Cunha was preferred to Joao Gomes while veteran centre-forward Diego Costa continues to lead the line.

Chiquinho is back in training, with Lopetegui confirming last week: “He is working again with the rest of the group but, of course, he is so far away for the moment.”

Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are set to miss out again.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 8:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S., and noon on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will not be able to watch the match on tv. Those Stateside can only watch on Peacock. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Peacock! If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho