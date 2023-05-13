Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Wolves

David de Gea - 6

Avoided any catastrophic mistakes today. Made zero saves on six chances by Wolves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Continues to look more confident on the ball, and is solid defensively. Good next to Antony, but didn’t make too much of an impact today.

Raphael Varane - 7

Looked solid in his return to the side.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Much more calm than in the last couple outings. Continues to be a decent second option to partner Varane.

Luke Shaw - 8

Back to his best as a left back. That’s where he makes the biggest impact, and his creativity was missed.

Casemiro - 6

Better than some recent performances, but still not looking his dominant self.

Christian Eriksen - 5

Not quite providing what he did earlier in the year, ie control and positive passing. Took some questionable shots as well. Probably shouldn’t be playing full 90s anymore.

Antony - 9

Excellent today. Made his typical good runs forward and dribbles in from the outside, and this time made the extra pass to set up the first goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Gotta get some folks to finish this man’s chances. He’s been a force going forward with little help from the forwards.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Varied between a couple bright moments and more of the same hesitant, indecisive play that has plagued his time at United. Did have a good chance to make it 2-0 saved well.

Anthony Martial - 6

Scored with an open net after a great run of play by Bruno Fernandes and Antony, did little else.

Substitutes:

Wout Weghorst - 4

Not much impact, whiffed on a headed chance.

Fred - 7

Really good cameo at the end. Brought some much needed energy to the midfield as they closed out the game.

Harry Maguire - 6

Came on late, made some good defensive actions and a key clearance.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

Starboy Super Sub is back, baby.

Erik ten Hag - 7

Did well with the personnel available. The side has had an unhealthy dependency on Marcus Rashford’s goals this season, so the prospect of playing without him was a scary one. The setup was probably the strongest given the circumstances and they made several chances. In the end the substitutes all paid off too, and it was a well-managed second half to see out the game after some worrying spells by Wolves.