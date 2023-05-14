Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 2-0 Wolves

Suwaid - United need summer reinforcements just to hold onto home form

Our home form has been at the heart of everything good this season, but even that’s looking a bit fragile at the minute. We won today and were well worth the win, but we still needed to wait till the end to confirm the three points against an average Wolves side that had nothing to play for.

We all know what the aim for next season is, and we’ll need a lot more than just good home form to get close to achieving that. We need two starters just to keep this up, and a bit more to get closer to silverware.

We can’t be chasing players who don’t want to come or are ridiculously expensive. If the takeover goes through, we can’t go ‘it’s the Glazers’ fault’ for a poor window anymore. We can blame them for a lot of things, but this won’t do next season. The new owners, recruitment team and Erik ten Hag must be smart in the market.

Colin - Garnacho’s tendency to perform late heroics was missed

Alejandro Garnacho has shown a lot in his first season as a first team player. He’s shown a lot of energetic and positive play as a wide forward, and though there’s room for improvement he’s shown why there’s been so much hype about his ceiling as a player.

But his biggest material contribution at present has been his ability to come off the bench and score goals or create chances to finish games. His three Premier League goals have all come in the 85th minute or later, and he’s also provided a 90th minute winner in the FA Cup and a late assist for Rashford against Manchester City.

The spark he provides late has been undeniable. It’s the most reliable part of his game at present, and it’s exactly what United need more of down the stretch of the season. Three games remain and United need at least six points from them. With the way matches have gone recently they could use a few more late-game goal contributions either to rescue a point or finish off a win.