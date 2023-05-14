Manchester United vs. Chelsea: How to watch the Women’s FA Cup Final

Manchester United Women are set to play in their first ever cup final.

The Reds take on two-time defending champion Chelsea on Sunday, going to battle for their first ever win over the Blues as well as the shiny piece of silverware.

Marc Skinner’s side have battled it out with Emma Hayes’ team all year in the FA Women’s Super League table, but now go out to settle a proxy war in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium.

While United have had their best ever season in the top flight, and reached their first cup final in the process, the season is far from over and nothing is guaranteed against one of the most in-form sides in football. Chelsea have obliterated their last three opponents, scoring a total of 15 goals in those matches. They often heat up late in the season, and the return of Pernille Harder has only strengthened them. If United are to win they’ll have to be at their very best.

Here’s how to watch the match:

FA Cup Final schedule

The match is set to kick off at 2:30 PM local time, meaning 9:30 AM on the east coast of the US and 6:30 AM on the west coast.

Broadcast and Streaming options

Viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the match through the BBC. It will be broadcast on BBC One and will be available to stream on BBC Sport Web or the BBC iPlayer.

Viewers in the US and much of the rest of the world will need to stream the match via the FA Player or other means which will not be endorsed or condoned in this article.

South and Central American viewers can likely find the match streaming on Star+. Everone else check out LiveSoccerTV for your options.

Predicted XI

Mary Earps; Ona Batlle, Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner, Hannah Blundell; Hayley Ladd, Katie Zelem, Ella Toone; Nikita Parris, Leah Galton, Alessia Russo