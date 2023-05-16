Marcel Sabitzer to miss rest of season with knee injury

Manchester United revealed on Monday that Marcel Sabitzer will miss the rest of the 2022/23 season due to a knee injury. He was in the side that lost away to West Ham over a week ago, but was not included in the matchday squad for the 2-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford.

ℹ️ Marcel Sabitzer has suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for the remainder of 2022/23. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2023

The Austrian international made 18 appearances in all competitions for United since joining on loan from Bayern Munich in January. He came in at the deadline as an emergency addition to the squad in the midst of Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury, and provided a spark on occasion for the Reds. He was particularly impactful in the FA Cup, scoring a late winner in a comeback quarterfinal win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Sabitzer’s loan was until the end of the season, but there has been reported interest of a potential permanent deal. The attacking midfielder was an arrival from RB Leipzig alongside manager Julian Nagelsmann, but failed to break through as a regular starter for the Bavarian giants. With Nagelsmann now out as manager at the Allianz, it seems unlikely that Sabitzer would have a role going forward.

However, that does not mean United would be an ideal destination for him. Sabitzer’s role has been more that of a rotational player, and with Eriksen and Casemiro both available Erik ten Hag has opted for that mostly reliable pivot partnership. At 29 years old with mostly attacking tendencies, he isn’t exactly a profile fit for what the squad needs in a midfielder this summer, and the club should probably look elsewhere to reinforce and reinvigorate the midfield.