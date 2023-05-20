Player Ratings: Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

David de Gea - 8

Made some excellent saves on a day when United weren’t at their best.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Made some nice underlapping runs. Looks like he’ll stay next season.

Raphael Varane - 7

Solid outing. He’s an important presence when Martinez isn’t available.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Calm as always.

Luke Shaw - 8

Excellent on the ball, and solid off it.

Casemiro - 9

His goal made the difference. Has been a bit inconsistently recently but was excellent today.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Played a great pass for the goal and kept things moving in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Been excellent recently, but made some poor decisions on the ball today.

Antony - 5

Frustrating display. Needs to add more to his game next season.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Still not offering enough.

Anthony Martial - 5

Looked very leggy in the first half. Was better at the start of the second but was subbed off early.

Substitutes:

Wout Weghorst - 5

Brought some energy but not much else.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5

Showed some directness but was easy to read at times.

McFred - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

This wasn’t vintage, but it’s all about getting the job done at this stage. W