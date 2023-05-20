Player Ratings: Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

David de Gea - 8
Made some excellent saves on a day when United weren’t at their best.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7
Made some nice underlapping runs. Looks like he’ll stay next season.
Raphael Varane - 7
Solid outing. He’s an important presence when Martinez isn’t available.
Victor Lindelof - 7
Calm as always.
Luke Shaw - 8
Excellent on the ball, and solid off it.
Casemiro - 9
His goal made the difference. Has been a bit inconsistently recently but was excellent today.
Christian Eriksen - 7
Played a great pass for the goal and kept things moving in midfield.
Bruno Fernandes - 5
Been excellent recently, but made some poor decisions on the ball today.
Antony - 5
Frustrating display. Needs to add more to his game next season.
Jadon Sancho - 5
Still not offering enough.
Anthony Martial - 5
Looked very leggy in the first half. Was better at the start of the second but was subbed off early.
Substitutes:
Wout Weghorst - 5
Brought some energy but not much else.
Alejandro Garnacho - 5
Showed some directness but was easy to read at times.
McFred - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
This wasn’t vintage, but it’s all about getting the job done at this stage. W
