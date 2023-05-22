Weekend Takeaways: Manchester United Women secure European spot, United men one point away

Trambak - De Gea’s saves and Casemiro’s worldie

Even though United had a game in hand, Liverpool were hot on the heels and that needed a response from The Red Devils. Fortunately, United won and Liverpool slipped.

Now, from the match, we need to talk about Casemiro’s Golazo. Like several times this season, the 5-time Champions League winner again came through for Erik Ten Hag. Even though he hasn’t been able to keep his cool sometimes, whenever he has played, the Brazilian has made a significant impact.

Bournemouth are safe from relegation threats and they didn’t pump themselves extremely for the match. After conceding, the Cherries did threaten United defenders a few times but came close to equalising a few times, but David De Gea parried the few efforts on his goal.

It wasn’t the calmest of finishes, but United got over the line and are now just one point away from securing top four.

Colin - This team doesn’t quit, so don’t quit on this team

Lucia Garcia’s stoppage time winner in the Manchester Derby was a defiant show of character from both player and squad. In a season that has put them down after run-ins with Chelsea they’ve had to pick themselves back up again, and each time they’ve answered the call.

Manchester United Women have struggled for three seasons to break into the top spots and qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League. They’d only beaten City twice before, and should have beaten them earlier this season in a 1-1 draw at the Emptihad. This match was on course for a similar result, despite Roebuck’s dismissal, before the late winner snatched it for the Reds, officially putting the Citizens out of Europe and locking up second place at least for United. With 5 wins and one draw against City, Arsenal, and Tottenham, United are finally asserting themselves against the best of the rest in England, and only Chelsea remain.

Late winners in the league, including memorable ones against Arsenal, Villa, and now City, a run to the FA Cup Final, and now European qualification for next season. This is by far the most memorable campaign in United Women’s history, and it’s going to the final day thanks to Garcia. She is one of a few new arrivals to make an impact this season, but more importantly she compliments a core that has allowed United to ascend so quickly. That core must be kept together. The club has failed to support the Women’s team in the past, but cannot do so again and let such key players as Ona Batlle, Alessia Russo, and Mary Earps leave without offering them the contracts they deserve.

This is a team that hasn’t quit all season, and it’s one that should be kept on course to continue pushing for greater heights.