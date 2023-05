New Fergie Fledglings episode as the season winds down!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s end to the season, just one point away from UEFA Champions League qualification after a win at Bournemouth. They also share their thoughts on a potential move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and go through a list of players recently linked with the club.

