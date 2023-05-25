Player Ratings: Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea to ensure Champions League football will be back at Old Trafford next season.

David de Gea - 6

Did what was asked of him. Made saves when needed. Certainly benefitted from Chelsea’s inability to hit the target in the first half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Got up and down the pitch nicely. Should have had a scoring chance in the second half but oddly didn’t shoot.

Raphael Varane - 5

Never a good sign when you receive a text message at halftime saying “I’m worried about what Varane’s expiration date might be.” Was too easily turned around and gotten past throughout the first half. Never got close to Felix on his goal.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Lost his footing a few times on a night where that seemed to be happening to everyone. Was also getting turnt far too easily in the first half.

Luke Shaw - 7

Won the foul that lead to United’s opening goal. Chelsea were trying to pick on the wide areas left open from Shaw tucking inside as a midfielder but he coped with it well. Let’s hope his withdrawal at hafltime was only precautionary.

Casemiro - 7

United’s best set piece threat came through again, which was basically enough to put an inept Chelsea side out of reach. Excellent pass to Sancho to get United’s second, but was very quiet the rest of the match. Chelsea were able to cut through United’s midfield far too easily.

Christian Eriksen - 3

Got the assist from a set piece but otherwise this guy’s legs are done. If Pep Guardiola was watching this match he knows exactly which player he’s going to target at Wembley.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Seems like United could have scored six or seven if Bruno had made some better decisions on the ball. Hit the bar with a sitter early in the second half, opted to pass back to Rashford rather than shoot on a counter but the pass behind Rashford.

Antony - N/A

Looked lively from the start and picked up a very unfortunate injury. It could force Ten Hag to change things up for the FA Cup final which is what United need.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Great player, zero dog in him. It keeps showing.

Anthony Martial - 5

Good run and finish on the goal. On the night his first touch was atrocious. Just doesn’t seem to be able to move the same way since the derby in January. Looks like he’s just moving at a much slower speed than everyone else.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford - 5

Was oddly ineffective coming off that left side in a match where there was space to run in behind and United found him in that space multiple times. He’s a different gravy when playing as a striker this season. Capitalized on a gift from Chelsea to notch his 30th goal of the season.

Tyrell Malacia - 5

Did his job effectively.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

Came into an open game with tons of room to run at defenders and enjoyed himself just as much as you would expect him to. Unfortunate to not have gotten a goal himself.

Fred - 5

United have been a chaotic team all season and it only becomes more chaotic when Fred comes in. Brought fun chaos tonight.

Scott McTominay - N/A

Five minute cameo to give Bruno a rest. Had an easy chance but blasted it right at the keeper.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 4

The early goal always felt like it put the match to bed but it has to be concerning how easily a terrible Chelsea team were able to play right through United. He didn’t seem to make any adjustments either as the second half seemed to be more a result of Chelsea dropping their levels than United shutting them down.

Needing a point to secure Champions League qualification Ten Hag went to his tried and trusted playbook for home games against the top six. Drop deeper and hit them on the counter attack or a set piece. Job done.

This was a fun game of football, but not a particularly good one.