Starting XI: Manchester United vs Fulham

Here are the key points you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash:

(1) With a place in the Champions League group stages already secured for next season, Premier League action returns to Old Trafford as Manchester United are set to face Fulham on the final matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

(2) Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were all on the scoresheet as United imposed a dominating win over inconsistent Chelsea in their last match. While it secured the UCL spot for next season, The Red Devils could finally break the ‘draw curse’ which has been going on for the last few clashes between these two sides.

(3) The fixture doesn’t hold much for either team as Fulham can’t progress beyond 10th place and isn’t threatened by 11th-placed Crystal Palace. As for Manchester United, they will just need to get the three points to maintain a third-place finish. If they lose and Newcastle United wins, then Erik Ten Hag’s will go down to 4th place.

(4) United are unbeaten in their last fourteen meetings with The Cottagers, winning 11 times and drawing 3. Also, they have defeated all of the newly promoted sides this season and only the Fulham battle remains to conquer all six like they did in 2011-12.

(5) Winger Antony might not be able to make it for the match after getting stretchered off the pitch against Chelsea following a nasty tackle from Trevor Chalobah. Injury returnee Marcus Rashford is again set to deputize for him.

(6) “In this moment, I can’t say if he is available or not for Sunday” were the words of Erik Ten Hag talking about Luke Shaw's potential involvement in the upcoming game. The full-back is expected to miss and Tyrell Malacia would replace him.

(7) Any key first-choice player will not be risked by Ten Hag for the match as the F.A. Cup final against neighbourhood rivals Manchester City looms on 3 June at Wembley Stadium. Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek are already ruled out for the season and the Dutch manager won’t look to add any more to that list.

(8) Fulham are on an unbeaten run of three consecutive games and their only objective from the Manchester United clash is to add to their point tally. They have their 10th-place finish guaranteed for this season with no chances of moving up as Brentford are 4-point ahead of them.

(9) Here’s how Marco Silva previewed the clash:

“Some players have been the key for them the last few seasons, like [Marcus] Rashford, like Bruno [Fernandes], all these players. They signed two or three players that made a huge impact in their squad as well. “You know that you are going to play against a very good side. I think they’ve been showing this season that they’re a massive club, last night [against Chelsea] they showed again their quality. “The individual quality they have, in my opinion, is clearly in the best teams in this league, because if you look for their individuals they are really a top, top, top level.

(10) Andreas Pereira will miss the match due to a fractured ankle injury and therefore a reunion is ruled out with his former club. However, former Red Devil Daniel James is likely to play the match.

(11) Aleksandr Mitrovic who was given an eight-match ban in Old Trafford following an altercation with referee Chris Kavanagh is expected to start the game.