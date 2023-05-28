Manchester United vs. Fulham: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be looking to secure third position in the Premier League table when they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on the final matchday of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Red Devils booked their spot in next season’s Champions League with an impressive 4-1 success over Chelsea on Thursday evening, while Fulham, who occupy 10th position in the division, will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with London rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s main goal for the 2022-23 season was to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League table and that is now secure ahead of the final matchday, with the Red Devils recording a 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

There is no serious pressure on Man United in this match, but Ten Hag detailed the importance of claiming third after the clash with Chelsea, and the Red Devils, who have to win to guarantee finishing above Newcastle, will be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Fulham to 16 matches on Sunday afternoon.

United picked up two fresh injury concerns on Thursday evening, with Antony being stretchered off the field in the first half of the match with what looked to be an ankle injury.

As it stands, there is no update on the Brazilian’s condition, but he is incredibly unlikely to be available for this match, while Luke Shaw picked up a back injury in the first half of the game with Chelsea and is not expected to be risked ahead of the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils will also again be missing Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer, while Tom Heaton remains a major doubt due to an ankle problem.

Ten Hag is set to make changes from Thursday, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay all in line for starts, while Rashford is expected to return in the final third of the field, having made his comeback from injury and illness off the bench against Chelsea as Antony’s replacement.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, McTominay; Sancho, Martial, Rashford