Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea to ensure Champions League football will be back at Old Trafford next season.
David de Gea - 8
We got a collector’s item.
Diogo Dalot - 7
Look sharp from the start. Good season overall, but still needs to work on his final ball.
Harry Maguire - 8
Probably his last game at Old Trafford as a United player. Did well today.
Victor Lindelof - 7
Another solid performance.
Tyrell Malacia - 6
Picked up the ball in midfield at times and showed his spirit in the encounter with Palhinha. Decent first campaign, but there’s a lot of room for improvement.
Casemiro - 8
Got a standing ovation from the Old Trafford faithful. Was a bit sloppy at the start but grew into the game.
Fred - 9
Was all over the place for the right reasons and played one of the passes of the season for the second goal. Had a hand in the first one as well.
Bruno Fernandes - 8
Not as good as he has been in recent weeks but took his goal nicely.
Jadon Sancho - 8
Something’s clicked since he moved to the right.
Marcus Rashford - 7
Was a threat all game. Has looked impressive all year in the center-forward role.
Alejandro Garnacho - 7
Had some great chances but couldn’t bury them.
Substitutes:
Anthony Martial - 5
Still looks a bit leggy.
Wout Weghorst - 4
That was his chance.
Facundo Pellistri - 7
Could be used more often to kill games on the counter.
Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay - N/A
Didn’t really have much of an impact.
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 8
There’s still some way to go but Erik ten Hag has impressed in his first season at the job. The club looks United again.
