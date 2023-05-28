 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

Ratings in for the 22/23 PL finale…

By Suwaid Fazal
Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea to ensure Champions League football will be back at Old Trafford next season.

David de Gea - 8

We got a collector’s item.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Look sharp from the start. Good season overall, but still needs to work on his final ball.

Harry Maguire - 8

Probably his last game at Old Trafford as a United player. Did well today.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Another solid performance.

Tyrell Malacia - 6

Picked up the ball in midfield at times and showed his spirit in the encounter with Palhinha. Decent first campaign, but there’s a lot of room for improvement.

Casemiro - 8

Got a standing ovation from the Old Trafford faithful. Was a bit sloppy at the start but grew into the game.

Fred - 9

Was all over the place for the right reasons and played one of the passes of the season for the second goal. Had a hand in the first one as well.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Not as good as he has been in recent weeks but took his goal nicely.

Jadon Sancho - 8

Something’s clicked since he moved to the right.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Was a threat all game. Has looked impressive all year in the center-forward role.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

Had some great chances but couldn’t bury them.

Substitutes:

Anthony Martial - 5

Still looks a bit leggy.

Wout Weghorst - 4

That was his chance.

Facundo Pellistri - 7

Could be used more often to kill games on the counter.

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay - N/A

Didn’t really have much of an impact.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 8

There’s still some way to go but Erik ten Hag has impressed in his first season at the job. The club looks United again.

