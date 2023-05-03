Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley sells out

Manchester United vs. Chelsea is SOLD OUT.

The Women’s FA Cup final on May 14, 2023 at Wembley Stadium will be the first capacity crowd for a final in the competition, nearly doubling the 49,000+ crowd in attendance for last season’s final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

“We had a strategic ambition to sell out the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium by 2024, so to have done that a year early is a fantastic achievement,” FA Women’s Football Director Baroness Sue Campbell said of the occasion.

“Those fans lucky enough to have a ticket should be treated to a brilliant spectacle as well as having the opportunity to be part of Women’s FA Cup final history. It’s always one of my favourite days of the season and a showcase of the best women’s football. I can’t wait to see a packed stadium and hear the atmosphere the fans generate with the world watching on.”

Chelsea are the defending champions, and looking to complete another league and cup double as well as a third successive FA Cup victory.

United meanwhile are playing in their first ever cup final, and looking to win their first trophy since winning promotion from the Championship in their inaugural season in 2018/19.

The two clubs are in the middle of a hotly contested title race as well, with United currently top with points on the board as Chelsea are seven points behind with three games in hand. The league picture will be a bit clearer by the time the final comes around, with Chelsea making up matches in midweek as they try to reclaim top spot.

United will not only look for their first cup victory, but their first ever victory over Chelsea, who they’ve failed to beat in four seasons in the FA WSL. It’s a big task, but what a stage it would be if they were to finally get the better of the Blues.