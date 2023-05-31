Anthony Martial out of FA Cup Final after another injury setback

Manchester United announced on Tuesday that forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup Final clash with noisy neighbors Manchester City on Saturday after suffering yet another injury setback.

United’s no. 9 has missed time throughout the 2022-23 campaign with multiple injuries. He’s scored nine goals this campaign, but has made just 17 starts in all competitions, coming on 12 times as a substitute. His availability has been an issue for the Reds as they’ve gone through several striker options, and it is looking like either Wout Weghorst or Marcus Rashford will have to make the start up top at Wembley.

It’s been no secret that testing the market for a new striker is part of the plan beyond the final on Saturday, but there’s a big job to do to add another piece of silverware to what has been a fun season. It could be an even more memorable first campaign for Erik ten Hag, and while Martial’s presence will be missed, the side have had to operate without him for much of the campaign already.