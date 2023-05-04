Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United continue their push for the Premier League top four with a trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday. The two sides met just a couple weeks ago at Wembley in a tense FA Cup Semi-final battle, with neither team scoring over 120 minutes and United only advancing via penalty shootout victory. Now they meet with three points on the line in the race for European qualification.

United recovered from their disappointing 2-2 draw at Spurs by beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday. It was another case of missing on good chances to build a lead, but the creation is encouraging.

The Seagulls stumbled a bit following the loss at Wembley, losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest, but battered Wolverhampton at the weekend to the tune of 6-0. They remain a dangerous and very talented attacking team who are in the mix for Europe for a reason. United were frustrated trying to get anything going against them in London, and should be wary of the opposition as they look to avoid dropping anymore points on the road.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S., noon on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the match. Those Stateside can watch on USA network. For Spanish language coverage head to NBC Universo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Sky sports streaming access is required for UK viewers. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming service or web page, or check out Universo or Telemundo Deportes en vivo for Spanish language coverage. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho