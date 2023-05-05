Player Ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

David de Gea 7 – Did OK, no mistakes, mostly went long to avoid messing up. Good save at the end but it was all for nothing.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Mixed performance. Mitoma skinned him a couple of times but he also stopped him in his tracks a few times, too. Busy game.

Victor Lindelof 6 - Had a nervous moment against Brighton but none that proved decisive.

Luke Shaw 7 – Solid performance until the handball that cost United the match. Lovely

Diogo Dalot 5 - Didn’t look comfortable at left-back and had a few awkward moments up against Buonanotte. Dalot also didn’t offer much going forward.

Casemiro 6 - Not at his best for United and failed to control the midfield. Casemiro was also booked for a bad foul on Mac Allister at the end of the first half and was fortunate not to see another in the second half.

Fred 5 - Full of energy but not much quality. A couple of good moments, such as the pass to Martial in the first half that should have been an assist, and better in the second half, but just doesn’t have enough skill.

Antony- 5 - Started well but his influence waned as the game went on. The Brazilian had a great chance after just two minutes which failed to convert.

Bruno Fernandes- 6 - Another who started well but was quieter in the second period. Fernandes played some sublime early passes in behind the Brighton defense but couldn’t get on the ball after the break.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Was excellent in the first half and produced some explosive dribbles, but Rashford didn’t show the same spark in the latter stages. The 30-yard free kick showed ambition if nothing else.

Anthony Martial - 5 - Did well when he was on the ball, but should have done better with a great one-on-one chance near the end of the first half, while he was almost non-existent in the second period. His time at United is up .... please.

Substitutes:

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Wout Weghorst 6 – Didn’t make much impact.