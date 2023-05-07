West Ham United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Two teams in need of points but for very different reasons will lock horns for a vital Premier League encounter on Sunday evening, with Manchester United heading to West Ham United.

United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, now only four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, while West Ham occupy 15th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Erik ten Hag’s side remain in a strong position to secure a top-four spot, sitting fourth in the table, four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, but another defeat in this match would leave them incredibly vulnerable, especially as the gap could be cut to one point on Saturday, with Liverpool welcoming Brentford to Anfield.

The Red Devils have had a knack of bouncing back from poor results, and the club’s supporters will be demanding a response at the London Stadium on Sunday ahead of their final four league games of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H) and Fulham (H).

Man United, who will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the start of June, have been impressive at Old Trafford this season, picking up 39 points from 16 matches, losing just one of their 16 matches, but their away form in the league is a real concern, winning just one of their last five.

The 20-time English champions have won their last three matches against West Ham, though, including two games this season - beating the Hammers 1-0 at Old Trafford in the league back in October before triumphing 3-1 in the same stadium in the FA Cup at the start of March.

United could welcome Alejandro Garnacho back into their squad for this match, with the talented teenager back in first-team training after recovering from an ankle injury.

However, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton remain unavailable for selection for the 20-time English champions.

Red Devils head coach Ten Hag is expected to make changes to the side that started against Brighton, with Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen potentially replacing Anthony Martial and Fred, while Marcel Sabitzer will also be in contention for a midfield role.

Harry Maguire was an unused substitute on Thursday despite the absences of Martinez and Varane, and it is once again expected to be Victor Lindelof and Shaw in the middle of the United defense here.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 7:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means to 2:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S., noon on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need BT Sport 1 to watch the match. Those Stateside can only watch on Peacock. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

BT Sport streaming access is required for UK viewers. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho