Attacking problems and the Top 4 race

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast.

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s impotent attacking play in the last few games and how it’s made the race for the Top 4 much more interesting than thought to be a month ago. With Liverpool closing in fast, United suddenly need 9 points from their remaining four games to guarantee a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

