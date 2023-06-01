Diogo Dalot signs extension through 2028

Manchester United and Portugal right back Diogo Dalot signed a five-year contract extension with the Reds on Wednesday, agreeing a deal to stay with the club through 2028. Dalot was an important player for United for much of the season, splitting time with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the process, and has continued to show the value he brings going forward.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ ✍️@DalotDiogo has signed fresh terms with the Reds! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 31, 2023

“Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football,” Dalot said in an interview with the club. “We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.”

Dalot arrived at Old Trafford from FC Porto as a teenager in the 2018 summer transfer window. He struggled at first to find regular playing time, but returned after an impressive loan spell with AC Milan in 2020/21 and began break through into the first team.

Dalot became the first choice right back after Wan-Bissaka’s struggles to start the 2021/22 season, and even though they’ve split the role this season they’ve both played an important part in United’s campaign. For now it looks as though they’ll both continue going forward, hoping to continue pushing for silverware under Erik ten Hag.

“As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now,” Dalot continued. “I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team. That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.”