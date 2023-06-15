Manchester United 2022/23 Season Review

The Fergie Fledglings Podcast returns!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly go through Manchester United’s 2022/23 campaign with a comprehensive season review. They start with the vibes from the preseason tour all the way through a disappointing but manageable end of a long and arduous season for everyone involved. Ups and downs, a World Cup, some memorable performances and several forgettable ones. They even talk about the appendicitis Manchester Derby and a tweet that was never sent and therefore makes little sense to talk about.

It’s all here in the end of season farewell, though maybe there will be an episode next week to discuss slow moving transfer rumors!

