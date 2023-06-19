Manchester United reportedly near contract extension with Rashford

Manchester United are planning to step up contract talks with Marcus Rashford before the end of the season, according to reports by Samuel Luckhurst and Fabrizio Romano on Monday.

United boss Erik ten Hag has said previously that he is confident that Marcus Rashford will agree to a new contract with United, even as the English forward prepares to enter the final year of his deal.

United triggered a one-year option in Rashford’s contract in December that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024, but the club are keen to agree a long-term deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new long term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal. #MUFC



Negotiations at final stages — Rashford, ivery happy with Erik ten Hag.



Final details to be sorted — here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/W7Txcx2Cfb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

Sources close to Rashford insist that the striker is focused on having a successful end to the season but that representatives expect to make a step forward in negotiations before the end of the campaign.

United, according to sources, would like to reach an agreement by the end of the year and ideally by the start of next season.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Rashford in the past, but the 25-year-old is expected to stay at United, where he is enjoying the best season of his career under Erik ten Hag. He scored 30 goals in all competitions, including one in the Carabao Cup Final victory over Newcastle United in February.

The 25-year-old United academy graduate has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and although, but it appears things have progressed quickly since the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag said in May that the goal at the moment was not to focus on the contract situation but rather stay focused on the task ahead and sort the rest out later.

“Yes, I know (why), but I don’t talk about the process. Let the process go. Once again, this is not important at the moment for me or Rashy,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of a Premier League match at Bournemouth.

“For him, it is to get more goals this season. He is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

With Champions League qualification now sorted there is little worry about taking another hit financially next season, and certainly Rashford will feel better about the direction the club is headed after a decent first season with ten Hag. He’s been instrumental for the new manager, and many fans will hope that the attack will continue to evolve with him for many years to come.