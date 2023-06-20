Manchester United linked with Andre Onana move

Manchester United’s list of rumored summer transfer targets continues to grow, with the Reds linked to Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The former Ajax keeper and recent UEFA Champions League finalist was linked with a move to Chelsea as a replacement for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but reportedly favors a move to Old Trafford to reunite with his old boss.

Onana is the former no. 1 from Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side, leaving to join Inter on a free transfer last summer. He featured in 24 matches for I Nerazzurri, and was a key part of their run to the UEFA Champions League Final. He garnered quite a bit of praise for his performance in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City as well, and has since been linked with United by several outlets in the week since.

United have been monitoring options with David De Gea’s contract winding down and renewed reports of the Spaniard’s contract talks stalling, but it always seemed as though De Gea would stick around while taking a pay cut. Some poor performances over the second half of the season put his weaknesses back into the mainstream discourse, and now it seems as though an upgrade between the posts is higher on United’s to-do list.

If a move for Onana doesn’t come to fruition there are other options for United to pursue, but the rumored €45m price tag is much more favorable than most clubs can expect for a talented goalkeeper. At 27 years old Onana isn’t an up and comer, he’s an experience keeper at the highest level of European competition.

That isn’t easy to come by at a reasonable price.