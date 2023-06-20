Zidane Iqbal leaves for FC Utrecht in £1m transfer

Manchester United and Iraq midfielder Zidane Iqbal is reportedly set to move this summer. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the player is on his way to FC Utrecht in a £1m transfer deal with a sell-on clause included.

Iqbal featured in United’s 2022 preseason tour of Australia and Southeast Asia, but saw no competitive action during the season.

Iqbal, born and raised in Manchester, was given his debut in a substitute appearance late against BSC Young Boys, making history as the first British South Asian to play in the UEFA Champions League. While it was expected he may play some role in the 2022/23 season under Erik ten Hag, Iqbal never saw any competitive minutes under the Dutchman, even though he was included in the matchday squad 17 times.

In leaving for FC Utrecht, Iqbal becomes the first outgoing transfer of the summer for United. The fee commanded will do little for balancing the books, but should he impress in the Eredivisie his next move could earn United another chunk of change.

Still, it’s a bit disappointing that another exciting Academy graduate is leaving the club without having made any real impact.