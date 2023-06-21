Zidane Iqbal, Fred, and Manchester United’s interesting history of outgoing transfers

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings!

Colin and Pauly recap a bit of transfer news, including United’s links to players targeted by Arsenal, the shady business offering Chelsea FFP relief, and the departure of Manchester United Academy graduate Zidane Iqbal. Then they dive into Manchester United’s own difficult recent history of selling players and finding profit from talented youth prospects.

