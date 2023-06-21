 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zidane Iqbal, Fred, and Manchester United’s interesting history of outgoing transfers

New Fergie Fledglings...

By Colin M. Damms and Pauly Kwestel
Manchester United U21 v Liverpool U21: Premier League 2 Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings!

Colin and Pauly recap a bit of transfer news, including United’s links to players targeted by Arsenal, the shady business offering Chelsea FFP relief, and the departure of Manchester United Academy graduate Zidane Iqbal. Then they dive into Manchester United’s own difficult recent history of selling players and finding profit from talented youth prospects.

