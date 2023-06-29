Manchester United reportedly reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount, paying a fee that could reach £60m.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported the news on Thursday, stating that the fee is £55m with around £5m worth of add ons, which are presumably achievable.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount. Deal for 24yo England midfielder worth up to £60m (£55m + £5m adds). Permission given to do medical + finalise personal terms. Now to paperwork stage @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/4Y4YoGfJmT — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 29, 2023

There were reports last week and over the weekend that while the clubs were some distance apart in valuation the negotiations were still progressing. A weekend report that Manchester United shifted their interest to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo emerged in the wake of a potential stall out, but now it appears Mount will be the first signing of the summer window.

With preseason beginning in the coming weeks Erik ten Hag will no doubt want to wrap up any business quickly. The late arrivals of Casemiro and Antony last season made their mark immediately, but the acclimation process was slowed and the team suffered for it with a few worrying results.

With a deal for Mount wrapped up United now have another talented midfielder in the squad as well as a better idea of what they can spend to address other areas, for better or worse. The financial situation with United is well known, having spent some of this season’s budget last year on the Brazilian pair in August, and the search for a striker and a goalkeeper is ongoing.

Mount could have arrived for free next summer, but United seemed set on securing his services ASAP given the interest from the end of the season until now. He’s a player ten Hag reportedly wanted, and now he’ll have him.