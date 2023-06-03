Player Ratigns: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

Ratings for Manchester United in the FA Cup Final loss to Manchester City.

David De Gea - 4

Could he have done more for both goals? I’m not sure about the first one but I think he could’ve done more for the second.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8

Showed incredible spirit all game and won us a penalty.

Raphael Varane - 6

Both goals were directed in his path. Did well to keep Haaland quiet for most of the game.

Victor Lindelof - 6

The headed clearance wasn’t the strongest. These games are decided by the finest of margins.

Luke Shaw - 6

Didn’t join the attack as much as he usually does.

Casemiro - 6

Has been a big presence all season.

Fred - 7

Always turns up against City and kept De Bruyne quiet.

Christian Eriksen - 5

Has been a good contributor all season but doesn’t affect these games.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Took his penalty well, and worked his socks off.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Another player who goes missing in the biggest games.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Was a threat but should’ve been played in behind more often.

Subs

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

Came close a few times but couldn’t add the finishing touch.

Scott McTominay - 6

What could’ve been.

Wout Weghorst - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Ultimately came down to two excellent strikes from Ilkay Gundogan. There wasn’t a lot more that he could do with the players available to him.