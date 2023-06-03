Player Ratigns: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

Ratings for Manchester United in the FA Cup Final loss to Manchester City.
David De Gea - 4
Could he have done more for both goals? I’m not sure about the first one but I think he could’ve done more for the second.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8
Showed incredible spirit all game and won us a penalty.
Raphael Varane - 6
Both goals were directed in his path. Did well to keep Haaland quiet for most of the game.
Victor Lindelof - 6
The headed clearance wasn’t the strongest. These games are decided by the finest of margins.
Luke Shaw - 6
Didn’t join the attack as much as he usually does.
Casemiro - 6
Has been a big presence all season.
Fred - 7
Always turns up against City and kept De Bruyne quiet.
Christian Eriksen - 5
Has been a good contributor all season but doesn’t affect these games.
Bruno Fernandes - 7
Took his penalty well, and worked his socks off.
Jadon Sancho - 5
Another player who goes missing in the biggest games.
Marcus Rashford - 6
Was a threat but should’ve been played in behind more often.
Subs
Alejandro Garnacho - 7
Came close a few times but couldn’t add the finishing touch.
Scott McTominay - 6
What could’ve been.
Wout Weghorst - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
Ultimately came down to two excellent strikes from Ilkay Gundogan. There wasn’t a lot more that he could do with the players available to him.
