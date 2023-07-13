Nottingham Forest and Everton interested in Anthony Elanga transfer

Manchester United and Sweden forward Anthony Elanga has drawn interest from other Premier League clubs, and rumors of a deal have manifested in recent days.

Paddy Boyland, who covers Everton for The Athletic, recently reported that the club were exploring a potential move for Elanga that “made sense” for them in terms of their current financial limitations. Some of the numbers floating around the internet indicate a fee in the range of £10m.

These reports were shared by United writer Laurie Whitwell and transfer writer David Ornstein.

Nottingham Forest + Everton interested in Anthony Elanga. German sides also looking at a move for #MUFC winger.@David_Ornstein @Paddy_Boyland https://t.co/aMbjinewxH — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, according to Charlotte Duncker of The Times, Nottingham Forest are also considering a move for the out of favor forward as they explore options to build on their successful survival.

Nottingham Forest are working on deals to bring Willian and Anthony Elanga to the City Ground. Work to be done on goalkeeper situation too with two new additions expected. — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) July 13, 2023

Forest and Everton both barely scraped by as they clawed out of the bottom three to escape the drop near the end of last season. Forest were many’s favorites to go down after a poor start, and the Toffees fared little better under Frank Lampard. The arrival of Sean Dyche helped the Blues stay in the top flight while Steve Cooper steered his side to safety, but both clubs seemed in desperate need of squad quality.

Elanga is a player who rarely saw the pitch under Erik ten Hag despite a decent campaign under Ralf Rangnick. He is a versatile player across the front three, but hasn’t really nailed down one specific role. Currently he’s probably the second or third option at striker behind Anthony Martial, which is an indictment of United’s depth at the position, but should also make him more valuable.

If he is to be sold, leaving for a meager fee would not be ideal for a club that is lacking forward options and needs to balance their books for Financial Fair Play purposes.